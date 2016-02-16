* Raises 2016 earnings forecast for 2nd time this month
* This year to be more active in terms of deals-Stryker CEO
By Rosmi Shaji
Feb 16 Medical device maker Stryker Corp
said it would buy Physio-Control International Inc for $1.28
billion in cash to expand its emergency medical services
business and raised its full-year earnings forecast for the
second time this month.
Stryker has been on the look out for deals. The company
earlier this month inked a deal with medical supplies maker Sage
Products LLC for $2.78 billion and said it had the capacity and
the capital for more deals.
The company would be a bit more active in terms of deals
this year, Stryker Chief Executive Kevin Lobo said on a call
with analysts on Tuesday.
Redmond, Washington-based Physio-Control, a unit of Bain
Capital Private Equity, makes devices such as defibrillators for
emergency treatment of cardiac arrests.
Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death
worldwide. The condition accounts for over 300,000 deaths in the
United States annually, Stryker said.
Physio-Control was a unit of heart device maker Medtronic
Plc since 1998, but was spun-off in 2006. Five years
later, Bain Capital acquired Physio-Control, which had fiscal
2015 sales of $503 million.
Stryker raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to
$5.57-$5.77 per share from the $5.55-$5.75 range it estimated
when it bought Sage Products.
The company also said it expects the acquisition of
Physio-Control and Sage Products to add about 15-18 cents per
share to earnings in 2017.
The Physio-Control deal would also boost Stryker's emergency
medical systems business in European countries including North
Ireland, Sweden and Denmark.
Emergency medical services, also known as ambulance
services, provides out-of-hospital acute medical care and
medical transport to patients who are unable to reach the
hospitals due to sudden illness and injuries.
Citi and Jefferies LLC advised Stryker for the
Physio-Control deal while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
LLP was its legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was the legal
counsel to Bain Capital.
Stryker's shares were up 0.52 percent at $97.79 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Don Sebastian)