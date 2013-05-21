Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
LONDON May 21 Phytopharm PLC : * Recently signed heads of terms in connection with possible acquisition of a
UK based company in healthcare sector * Due to size in relation to Phytopharm, proposed acquisition of target
constitutes a "reverse takeover" * Trading in phytopharm's premium listed shares on main market of London stock
exchange has been suspended * Expects to make a further announcement in due course
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.