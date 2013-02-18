* Parkinson's drug hope fails in major trial
LONDON Feb 18 Phytopharm said its major
drug hope for treating Parkinson's disease had failed in a
clinical trial, the latest British biotech company to disappoint
after showing early promise.
Shares in Phytopharm fell more than 80 percent on Monday
after it said its drug, Cogane, showed no benefit over placebo
in the treatment of more than 400 patients with early-stage
Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative disease.
Chief Executive Tim Sharpington said he was disappointed.
"Cogane had demonstrated encouraging efficacy in a wide
range of industry standard pre-clinical models but this promise
has not translated into clinically meaningful efficacy," he
said.
Phytopharm hoped its compounds had the potential to be a new
class of therapy for neurodegenerative diseases, motor neuron
disease and glaucoma.
Cogane had demonstrated neuroprotective effects in
preclinical models, the company had said, with indications that
it could ease the symptoms and slow the progression of
Parkinson's, a condition where part of the brain becomes more
damaged over time.
Phytopharm said on Monday it had halted all research and
development spending while it reviewed its drugs pipeline.
Its shares were trading down 82.25 percent by 0914 GMT,
giving it a market value of just over 6 million pounds.
Analyst Paul Cuddon at Peel Hunt said the result was a
conclusive failure for Phytopharm's key asset, and he attributed
no value to the group's remaining pipeline of drugs.
"The comprehensive nature of the failure raises questions
over the relevance of the pre-clinical models used, and the
size/expense of the trial that was required to prove that Cogane
was futile," he said.
"Ultimately this outcome should have been reached at a
lesser loss for shareholders."
He said Phytopharm was likely to join the ranks of Renovo
, Minster and Antisoma, of all which saw
promising drugs fail in later-stage clinical trials.
"Until companies are better able to select for specific
genetically defined patients for targeted drugs, UK pre-revenue
drug development companies will remain a lottery," Cuddon said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Erica Billingham)