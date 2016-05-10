May 10 Pia :

* Says it to repurchase up to 750,000 shares, representing a 5.2 pct stake, during May 11 to May 10, 2017

* Says the share repurchase up to 1.5 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yFH5

