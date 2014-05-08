MILAN May 8 Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio on Thursday reported a 8 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on the back of a recovery in Europe, while revenues edged down, hit by currency swings.

The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter and Aprilia motorbikes said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 32.5 million euros ($45.25 million) in the three months to the end of March, up from 30.1 million euros.

Net profit was stable at 1.1 million last year, while sales dropped nearly 9 percent to 277 million euros.

Piaggio said rising sales in Europe had partially offset shrinking revenues in Asia-Pacific area. The strength of the euro against the U.S. dollar and Asian currencies had a negative impact of 14.4 million euros, Piaggio said.

In its business plan released in March, the company forecast 70 percent growth in core earnings between 2013-2017 to around 250 million euros, helped by expectations of a further gradual economic recovery in Europe and expansion plans in Asia. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)