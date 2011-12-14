(Corrects capex figure for emerging markets to 50 percent from 15 percent)
MILAN Dec 14 Italy's Piaggio plans around 400 million euros ($525 million) in capital expenditure over the 2012-2014 period, of which 50 percent will be in emerging countries, according to slides for an analyst presentation. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting By NIgel Tutt)
