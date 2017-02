MILAN, Sept 16 Italian scooter maker Piaggio expects to beat its target of 100,000 vehicle sales in the Asia Pacific region in 2011, the group's Chairman and Chief Executive Roberto Colaninno said on Friday.

The target will be reached two years ahead of the forecast made in the company's 2010-2013 business plan, he said in a statement.

In the first eight months of 2011 Piaggio posted worldwide sales of about 453,000 vehicles up from 439,000 in the same period a year ago, he said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)