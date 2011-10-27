MILAN Oct 27 Italy's Piaggio SpA , best known for its Vespa scooters, booked broadly flat results in the first nine months as a stronger contribution from its Asian operations offset a weak European market and restructuring costs, it said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell about 1 percent to 170.4 million euros in the period, and sales while sales were up 2 percent to 1.200 billion euros.

"The expansion of industrial and commercial activities in Asia are in line with the target of reaching sales of about 1 billion euros in Asian markets in four years," it said.

EBITDA included one-off 16 million euros in restructuring costs, it said.

Three analysts polled by Reuters were expecting an EBITDA of between 171 million to 172 million euros. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)