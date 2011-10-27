MILAN Oct 27 Italy's Piaggio SpA , best
known for its Vespa scooters, booked broadly flat results in the
first nine months as a stronger contribution from its Asian
operations offset a weak European market and restructuring
costs, it said on Thursday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
fell about 1 percent to 170.4 million euros in the period, and
sales while sales were up 2 percent to 1.200 billion euros.
"The expansion of industrial and commercial activities in
Asia are in line with the target of reaching sales of about 1
billion euros in Asian markets in four years," it said.
EBITDA included one-off 16 million euros in restructuring
costs, it said.
Three analysts polled by Reuters were expecting an EBITDA of
between 171 million to 172 million euros.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)