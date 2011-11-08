(Adds comments on trends, background)

* Piaggio hiked Italy market share in October

* Cultural factors cut 2-wheel buys-industry assn

* Shares up 2.8 pct, more than sector (Adds details)

RHO, Italy, Nov 8 - Italy's Piaggio & C SpA , best known for its Vespa scooters, is looking to gain market share in a stagnant European two-wheel market hit by the economic slowdown as it targets a stronger performance in 2012, its head said on Tuesday.

In October Piaggio increased market share in Italy by 1.2 percentage points to 26.2 percent, from a year earlier, in the face of an overall market fall and weak performance in Italy.

"2011 has gone well. 2012 will go better," the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Roberto Colaninno said on the sidelines of the presentation of new Vespa-branded scooters and Moto Guzzi motorbikes.

"European markets are stagnant, we must look for market share gains," he said, adding Piaggio's Asian volumes and market are on the rise.

Piaggio is betting its future on expansion in high growth Asian markets to offset a weak Europe and is aiming for half of its sales in Asia in 2014, a move which investors have welcomed.

One Milan-based analyst said his Piaggio earnings estimates assume flat Italian sales in 2012 with gains in market share offsetting an overall fall in the Italian market for two-wheelers.

Overall Europe's two-wheel market saw a 9 percent fall in the first nine months of the year, including a 15.6 percent drop in Italy, the ACEM European industry association has said.

A senior official at Italy's Ancma industry association declined to make a forecast for 2012 after forecasting a year ago a 10 percent rise in 2011 for motorbike, scooter and moped sales.

"Next year at the Italian level it is difficult each month to say what will happen. Our market is extremely sensitive, also to the political situation," Ancma director-general Pier Francesco Caliari told Reuters.

Taxes, insurance, the cost of fuel are negative factors in a country where two-wheelers can offset city congestion. Long-term young people's spending habits are another negative factor, he said.

"We must win over young people ... in the 14, 16-year age group personal computers, i-Pads (tablet pc) are competitors. Two-wheelers have competitors not thought of 10 years ago," he said.

"It is not a demographic issue its cultural," he said saying these are new ways young people create communities.

The analyst said a long-term drop in two-wheeler sales was due to an ageing population.

Financial factors are another negative factor for new two-wheel sales and contributing a higher proportion than normal of second-hand sales, Caliari said.

At 1537 GMT, Piaggio shares were up 2.0 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 auto index was up 0.7 percent. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)