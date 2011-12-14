MILAN Dec 14 Piaggio CEO Roberto Colaninno said on Wednesday he expected a slight rise in sales of two-wheel vehicles in Europe in 2012.

"For next year I see in Europe a slight increase in sales," Colaninno told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation.

A second Piaggio official said Colaninno was referring to Piaggio sales and to the market as a whole. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt)