HONG KONG Feb 24 The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd said on Friday its vice-chairman and president Wang Yincheng was under investigation for suspected "serious disciplinary violations".

Wang, also an executive director, is under investigation by relevant authorities, the insurance group said, citing information disclosed on the official websites of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the Ministry of Supervision of the People's Republic of China.

"The company continues to conduct operations in the usual and ordinary course of its business," the insurance group said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said late on Thursday that its non-executive director Wang Yincheng is under investigation for suspected serious disciplinary violations. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)