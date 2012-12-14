BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
HONG KONG Dec 14 Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group has exercised the over-allotment option of its recent Hong Kong share sale, lifting the total proceeds of the float to $3.6 billion.
Before the over-allotment, PICC raised $3.1 billion in its initial public offer, making it the IPO the largest in Hong Kong in two years.
People's Insurance Company (Group) of China, one of China's last big state-owned companies to go public, said in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange that it had fully exercised its H-share over-allotment option of an aggregate of 1.035 billion shares at HK$3.48 each, raising another HK$3.6 billion ($460 million).
Its shares ended 3.5 percent higher at HK$3.85 on Friday, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.7 percent rise.
The over-allotment was exercised by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited , Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited and Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., PICC said.
Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.