HONG KONG, June 22 China state-owned insurer PICC Group has secured Hong Kong stock exchange approval for a planned up to $3 billion initial public offering, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

PICC is planning to raise up to $6 billion through a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, sources previously told Reuters.

If successful, the combined fund raising has the potential to be Asia's biggest offering, ahead of Malaysian plantation operator Felda Global Ventures Holdings' $3.1 billion deal. The Hong Kong listing itself has the potential to be the biggest IPO in the island city this year.

The Hong Kong stock exchange approval paves the way for People's Insurance Company of China Group (PICC), one of China's largest insurers, to launch its offer as early as next week. But PICC is in no hurry to launch the offer next week given the difficult market conditions, the source added.

Last month the company added 14 more banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley <Ms. n> and UBS to help underwrite the Hong Kong tranche of the IPO, taking the total number of banks that may end up working on the offer to a record 17.