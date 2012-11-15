BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
HONG KONG Nov 15 China state-owned insurer PICC Group started meeting institutional investors in Hong Kong on Thursday to gauge demand for its listing, which could raise as much as $4 billion and be the largest IPO in the city in more than a year, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said.
People's Insurance Company of China Group (PICC), one of the country's largest insurers, will offer 6.9 billion new shares, equivalent to a 16.7 percent stake in the company, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
PICC hired a record 17 banks to help underwrite the IPO. The company is the parent of China's largest property insurer, Hong Kong-listed PICC Property & Casualty Co.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.