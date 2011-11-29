HONG KONG Nov 29 China's largest property
insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd expects
proceeds from a planned rights issue to help it meet its
business needs over the next one to two years, company board
secretary Zhang Xiaoli said on Tuesday.
The company also aims to keep its solvency margin at above
150 percent in preparation for further liberalisation in the
mainland auto insurance market, Zhang told Reuters, adding,
however that the company did not expect any new measures would
be introduced by the end of this year.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) last
liberalised pricing in about 2003, leading to a price war that
saw insurers cut prices to attract new customers.
PICC said on Tuesday it planned to raise about 5 billion
yuan ($783.20 million) via a rights issue to strengthen its
capital base and improve its solvency margin.
PICC shares were down nearly 6 percent in mid-morning trade
on Tuesday on the news. The stock had been hammered recently by
fears that further liberalisation of the Chinese auto insurance
market would bring more competition and erode its profit
margins.
(Reporting by Alison Lui; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)