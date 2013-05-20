HONG KONG May 20 Chinese state-controlled
insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said on
Monday it plans a rights issue of shares in Shanghai and Hong
Kong to raise a combined net 5.76 billion yuan ($938.28 million)
to strengthen its capital base and improve its solvency margin.
The firm plans to offer 930 million shares in Shanghai's
domestic currency A-share market at 4.3 yuan ($0.70) per share
and 418 million H-shares on the Hong Kong stock market at
HK$5.38 apiece, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
The share closed in Hong Kong on Monday at HK$10.20, up 1.2
percent.
CICC, HSBC and Goldman Sachs are
joint lead underwriters and joint lead bookrunners of the offer.
($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1389 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by David Cowell)