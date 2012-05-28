HONG KONG May 28 State-owned People's Insurance
Company of China Group (PICC), one of China's largest insurers,
added 14 banks to a group of institutions managing a planned
Shanghai and Hong Kong dual listing worth up to $6 billion, IFR
reported on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the
plans.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS
and 11 other banks were mandated to help underwrite the Hong
Kong tranche of the IPO, valued at up to $3 billion, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication. China International Capital Corp.
(CICC), Credit Suisse and HSBC had already
won mandates as sponsors of the deal.
PICC, the parent of China's largest property insurer PICC
Property & Casualty Co, plans to seek approval from
the Hong Kong exchange for the deal on June 21, though the date
could change, IFR added.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)