UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South African grocer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd reported a 28 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, helped by cost cuts as consumer spending remains slack.
Pick n Pay said headline EPS totalled 177.3 cents in the year to end-February compared with 138.5 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.
Sales increased 6.1 percent to 67 billion rand ($5.52 billion).
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.