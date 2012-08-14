* Total stock holdings decline by 25 pct
* Adds Range Resources to stock holdings
* Drops shares of Golar LNG
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Aug 14 BP Capital, the investment
management firm led by billionaire energy investor T. Boone
Pickens, sold all of its holdings in number two U.S. gas
producer Chesapeake Energy and oil major BP PLC,
according to second quarter filings posted with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday afternoon.
The firm also sold its full holdings in two oilfield
services companies and a liquefied natural gas tanker operator,
filings showed.
BP Capital sold 499,055 shares in Chesapeake, valued at
$11.56 million as of March 31, between the first and second
quarters.
Pickens had said in May, after the firm filed its
first-quarter holdings with the SEC, that he was selling all his
Chesapeake shares because of falling natural gas prices,
according to a CNBC report.
New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas prices hit
decade lows in the spring.
A spokesman for BP Capital did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
BP Capital's total stock holdings between the first and
second quarters declined by about 25 percent to $130 million at
the end of the second quarter.
The firm also sold 452,111 shares of BP PLC valued at $20.3
million as of the end of the first quarter, dissolving all of
its ownership in the stock.
The firm had purchased shares of the international oil major
in the third quarter of 2010 for the first time in nearly six
years. It held between 400,000 and just over 600,000 shares of
BP worth between $14 million and $26 million, depending on the
quarter, until the end of the current quarter, SEC filings show.
BP Capital cut its holdings in oilfield services companies
Halliburton and Schlumberger worth a combined
$7.76 million.
The investment management firm also cut $5 million worth of
shares in LNG tanker company Golar LNG, and reduced its
holdings in SandRidge Energy to $1.86 million from $9.25
million in the first quarter of 2012.
The firm added 84,531 shares of natural gas producer Range
Resources between quarters, valued at $5.2 million in
the second quarter, SEC filings showed.
Investment fund managers who oversee $100 million or more in
equities are required to file a form 13F to report their
securities holdings to the SEC 45 days after the end of the
quarter.