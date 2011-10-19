* Headline EPS at 54.7 cents vs 90.17 cents

* Sales at 27.1 vs 25.3 bln rand (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 - Pick n Pay , South Africa's second-biggest grocery retailer, reported a 40 percent decline in first-half profit on Wednesday, hit by the start-up costs for its newly launched shopper reward programme and investments in its distribution system.

Pick n Pay said on Wednesday headline earnings per share totalled 54.7 cents in the six months to end-August, compared with 90.17 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, which strips up certain one-off items, is the primary profit measure in South Africa. The company warned earlier this month that profit could fall as much as 45 percent.

While consumers gradually warm up to spending in Africa's biggest economy thanks to lower interest rates, Pick n Pay has yet to see the benefits, as it is spending a chunk of its cash to improve its supply chain and protect market share as competition intensifies.

South African retailers are also facing tough competition from Wal-Mart , after the world's biggest retailer took a 51 percent stake in local retailer Massmart in June this year.

Pick n Pay said sales increased 7.4 percent to 27.1 billion rand ($3.4 billion).

Shares in the company are down more than 24 percent so far this year, lagging a 15 percent rise in its closest rival Shoprite . ($1 = 8.050 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Dolan)