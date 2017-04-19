UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's Pick n Pay posted an 18 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, as the grocer cut costs while consumers struggle in its home market.
Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share (EPS) was 264.35 cents in the year to end-February compared with 224.04 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the mostly widely used profit measure in South Africa and excludes certain one-off items.
Profit growth slowed from 26.4 percent the previous period as consumers at all income levels are finding it harder to make ends meet, Pick n Pay said in a statement, adding that it did improve margins by keeping labour costs in particular in check.
"A stronger gross profit margin and well-controlled costs demonstrate the value of the Group's increasingly centralised supply chain and greater operating efficiency in a low-growth environment," the firm said.
Sales grew 7 percent, slowing from last year's 8.2 percent, reflecting the difficult trading environment and some disruption from store refurbishments and closures. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources