UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, April 23 Pick n Pay Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share (cents) down 30.8 percent at 111.30 cents * Says turnover up 7.1 percent at R59.3 billion * Pick n pay holdings ltd says total dividend per share down
35.8 percent at 84.00 cents * Says FY diluted headline earnings per share down 30.5 percent at 109.61 cents
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources