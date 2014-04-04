UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Pick N Pay Holdings Ltd
* Group will deliver an improved financial performance for 2014 financial year.
* FY annual turnover growth was 7.7 pct on a comparable 364-day basis.
* FY HEPS and diluted HEPS will increase between 20 pct and 30 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources