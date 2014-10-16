Oct 16 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

* Headline EPS are 32.3% up for 26 week period ended 31 August

* Group declared an interim dividend of 19.60 cents, up 32.4% on last year

* Group turnover increased by 6.8% to R32.1 billion (2013: R30.1 billion)

* Headline EPS (HEPS) increased 32.3% from 40.81 to 53.98 cents per share