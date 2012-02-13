LONDON Feb 13 Swiss bank Pictet's asset
management arm has launched a fund investing in short-dated
euro-denominated bonds as investors become less risk-averse in
the quest for high-yielding assets.
The Pictet Short Term High Yield fund invests in short-dated
bonds, typically less sensitive than longer-term securities to
changes in interest rates.
"In an environment of moderate growth, low inflation and
deleveraging, euro high-yield, short-dated bonds offer an
attractive risk-return profile in a European market that has
matured at a rapid pace over the past several years," Pictet
said in a statement.
However, in the wake of the European financial crisis, the
Geneva-based team of fund managers led by Roman Gaiser will
steer clear of bonds issued by companies from the financial
sector, a source close to the company said.
Gaiser, with a 16-year track record of running similar
funds, joined Pictet as head of high yield from rival
Threadneedle Asset Management a year ago.
High-yield bond funds have already caught on in recent
months among investors in the United States as appetite grows
for risk taking and yield.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Will Waterman)