Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss private bank Pictet said on Friday that its assets under management increased by 44 billion Swiss francs ($47.70 billion) to 435 billion francs last year.
Famously discrete Pictet published financial results for the first time ever in August, opening its books to public scrutiny after being dragged into the spotlight by a change in its 209-year-old structure and a U.S. tax investigation.
Switzerland's third-largest wealth manager, ahead of Julius Baer and behind UBS and Credit Suisse , said full-year net profit stood at 459 million francs, without providing a comparable figure for 2013.
It said it would publish a full annual report in late April.
($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.