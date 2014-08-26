(Corrects profit in 5th paragraph to read million, not billion)
ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie
broke with more than 200 years of tradition on Tuesday and
published earnings for the first time, as it faces down a U.S.
criminal investigation into tax evasion via hidden offshore
accounts.
The move comes several days before cross-town rival Lombard
Odier is expected to also post results for the first time,
following a change in structure last year at both famously
discrete Geneva firms, which are partially controlled by
descendents of their founding families.
Pictet is also one of around a dozen Swiss banks under
criminal investigation in the United States for allegedly
helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, and the bank's senior
partner said the case would be settled at the pace set by the
United States.
"It's not in our hands," Jacques de Saussure told Reuters
when asked about the tax probe. "The rhythm is decided by the
U.S. authorities, not by us."
In its half-year results, Pictet posted net profit of 202.9
million Swiss francs ($222 million). The bank held 319 billion
francs in net assets under management, sealing its position as
Switzerland's third-largest private bank by assets after UBS
and Credit Suisse.
(1 US dollar = 0.9147 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)