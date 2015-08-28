ZURICH Aug 28 Swiss private bank Pictet on Friday posted an 11 percent rise in first-half consolidated profit despite a drop in its assets under management or custody.

Geneva-based Pictet said consolidated profit for the first six months of 2015 rose to 226 million Swiss francs ($235.37 million).

Assets under management or custody at June 30 were 420 billion francs, down from 435 billion at the end of 2014.

As with many Swiss wealth managers the bank's asset base was hit when foreign currencies were translated into francs, the value of which has surged in 2015.

