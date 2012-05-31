May 31 Piedmont Airlines, a unit of US Airways , reached a tentative pact on a four-and-a-half year collective bargaining agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

The CWA, which represents more than 3,000 fleet and passenger service employees of the airline, will present the details of the tentative agreement to its members for consideration, Piedmont said in a statement.

An endorsement for ratification is expected to take place in July. Once ratified, the new agreement will extend through January 2017, Piedmont said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)