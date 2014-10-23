BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 15.9 percent y/y at 298.8 million yuan (48.83 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tNs2AB
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: