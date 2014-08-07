BRIEF-Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin to treat acute myeloid leukemia
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 7 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 3.4 percent y/y at 217.3 million yuan (35.27 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pdsSCh
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC prices public offering of American Depositary Shares
March 22 United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd: