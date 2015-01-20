Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 2.3 percent y/y at 439.7 million yuan ($70.76 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sVvn0m
($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.