Sept 13 Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc
raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast for the
second time in three months as the company's steps to boost
margins bear fruit.
The specialty retailer, which imports and sells home
furnishings and gifts at 1058 namesake stores, has been
investing to revamp stores and expand its e-commerce business.
It has also been shuffling products to spur full-price sales.
Pier 1 Imports, said it expects fiscal 2013 adjusted
earnings of between $1.10 and $1.16 per share, up from its prior
forecast of between $1.08 and $1.14 per share.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of $1.16 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter profit rose to $26.2 million, or 24 cents per
share, from $16.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 19 cents per share, in line with
analysts' estimates.
Quarterly sales, which were pre-announced, rose 8 percent to
$367.6 million, while analysts' expected $367.2 million.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
$2.1 billion, closed at $19.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.