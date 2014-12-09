PARIS Dec 9 French drugmaker Pierre Fabre said
on Tuesday it would cut 551 jobs in pharmaceutical research and
development (R&D) and sales by 2016, almost exclusively in
France, as it focuses on expanding its dermatology and cosmetics
division abroad.
Unveiling its strategy to 2018, Pierre Fabre said it aimed
to cut costs in pharmaceuticals to be able to build a consumer
healthcare franchise and grow its dermo-cosmetics business,
particularly in Asia and the United States.
The company, with 6,500 staff in France out of 10,000
worldwide, said it would seek to avoid layoffs by offering
affected employees other jobs within or outside the company.
The dermo-cosmetics division accounts for 55 percent of
group revenue and the bulk of its profit, whereas the
pharmaceuticals division has seen sales fall in France since
2009, hit by deficit-reduction measures that have weighed on
drug prices, Pierre Fabre explained in a statement.
Pharmaceutical firms worldwide have sought in recent years
to squeeze more out of R&D spending and shrink their sales
forces as austerity measures across Europe weigh on drug prices.
Pierre Fabre said it would focus its R&D on oncology,
neuropsychiatry and dermatology. It hopes its plan will give it
financial firepower to buy new drugs from other companies and
fill up its medicine chest.
It said its R&D operations, which will shed 272 jobs in
southern France, had been "insufficiently productive" up to now.
The former CEO of top French drugmaker Sanofi, Chris
Viehbacher, made the same reproach to his company's R&D site in
Toulouse in 2012, sparking outrage from unions and the
government. Sanofi finally agreed last week to hand over the
site to German outsourcing firm Evotec.
A spokesman for Pierre Fabre said 534 of the planned job
cuts would occur in France and the remainder would result from
the closure of an R&D site in Barcelona.
The company, which sells its products in over 130 countries,
posted revenue of 2 billion euros in 2013. Its brands include
Avene, Klorane, Ducray, Rene Furterer and Drill.
