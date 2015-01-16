Jan 16 Pik SA :

* Pawel Zurowski, chairman of the management board, decreases his stake in company to 71.43 percent (3,930,000 shares) from 75.79 percent (4,170,000 shares)

* Pawel Zurowski sold 240,000 shares of the company for 124,800 zlotys ($33,550) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7198 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)