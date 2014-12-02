Dec 2 Pik SA :

* Said on Monday that its Chairman of the Management Board, Pawel Zurowski, sold 235,000 shares of the company at 0.65 zlotys per share (total 152,750 zlotys)

* Prior to the transactions Pawel Zurowski held 4,335,000 shares of the company (78.79 pct stake) and currently he holds 4,100,000 shares (74.52 pct stake)

