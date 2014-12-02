UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Pik SA :
* Said on Monday that its Chairman of the Management Board, Pawel Zurowski, sold 235,000 shares of the company at 0.65 zlotys per share (total 152,750 zlotys)
* Prior to the transactions Pawel Zurowski held 4,335,000 shares of the company (78.79 pct stake) and currently he holds 4,100,000 shares (74.52 pct stake)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources