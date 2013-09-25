MOSCOW, Sept 25 PIK : * Says H1 2013 net income amounted to 2.6 billion roubles (H1 2012: net loss of 962 million roubles) * Total revenues were up by 72.4 percent year on year to 25.0 billion roubles * Revenues from the sale of apartments grew by 118.9 percent to 20.8 billion roubles * Adjusted EBITDA grew to 6.3 billion roubles from 2.1 billion roubles in H1 2012