MOSCOW Oct 16 PIK says: * New sales contracts to customers were up to 439,000 sq. meters (9m11:

343,000 sq. meters), up by 28 percent y-o-y * Reiterates guidance for the year with a tighter range of new sales to

customers of 600,000-620,000 sq. meters, with total gross cash collections of

