* Posts 3.2 bln rouble net profit vs 5.2 bln yr-ago loss

* Revenues jump 50.7 percent to 22.8 bln roubles

* Bottom line boosted by reversal of penalties, forex (Writes through, adds details, comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 26 - Russia's largest homebuilder PIK Group (PKGPq.L) said on Monday it returned to profit in the first half of 2011 on the back of a continuing reovery in the real estate market.

The company reported net income of 3.2 billion roubles ($100 million) compared with a net loss of 5.2 billion roubles in the first six months of 2010.

The result was helped by a reversal of 1.3 billion roubles of bank penalties and 0.6 billion roubles of penalties related to late completion, as well as a 0.9 billion rouble foreign exchange gain due to the strengthening in the rouble.

Total revenues increased 50.7 percent to 22.8 billion roubles, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 5.0 billion roubles against 3.2 billion rouble losses a year ago.

"The Russian residential real estate market -- especially its mass market segment -- showed continuing grow in H1 2011. Accordingly, PIK enjoyed healthy sales with prices and buying patterns returning to normality," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 32.034 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)