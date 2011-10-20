UPDATE 3-CVS defends PBM industry against drug price hikes
* Q4 revenue rises 11.7 pct to $45.97 bln vs. est. $46.50 bln
* Revenue from residential real estate sales up to 22.4 bln roubles
* Gross cash collections up 32 pct to 35.1 bln roubles
* Reiterates FY 2011 gross sales guidance at 50-55 bln roubles (Adds details, comment)
MOSCOW, Oct 20 PIK Group (PKGPq.L), one of Russia's largest homebuilders, reported a 55 percent rise in nine-month revenue from the sale of apartments and reiterated full-year guidance on the back of market growth.
The company, 38 percent owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said cash collections from the sale of apartments increased to 22.4 billion roubles ($722.3 million) from 14.4 billion roubles in January-September 2010, thanks to a "recovery in consumer confidence, mortgage accessibility and property price growth".
PIK added that it was on track to meet its full-year guidance of 520,000 square metres of new sales contracts and total gross cash collections of 50-55 billion roubles.
Its shares were down 0.7 percent at 0731 GMT, outperforming a 1.8 percent fall on the broader Moscow MICEX index.
Nine-month gross cash collections totalled 35.1 billion roubles, up 32 percent year-on-year, and new sales contracts to customers showed 29.9 percent growth to 343,000 square metres.
($1 = 31.012 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)
* Q4 revenue rises 11.7 pct to $45.97 bln vs. est. $46.50 bln
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A top White House aide on Thursday promoted the clothing line named after President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, drawing criticism from ethics experts one day after the president attacked a retailer for dropping her products.
* Miners tumble as copper prices turn down (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)