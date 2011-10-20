* Revenue from residential real estate sales up to 22.4 bln roubles

* Gross cash collections up 32 pct to 35.1 bln roubles

* Reiterates FY 2011 gross sales guidance at 50-55 bln roubles (Adds details, comment)

MOSCOW, Oct 20 PIK Group (PKGPq.L), one of Russia's largest homebuilders, reported a 55 percent rise in nine-month revenue from the sale of apartments and reiterated full-year guidance on the back of market growth.

The company, 38 percent owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said cash collections from the sale of apartments increased to 22.4 billion roubles ($722.3 million) from 14.4 billion roubles in January-September 2010, thanks to a "recovery in consumer confidence, mortgage accessibility and property price growth".

PIK added that it was on track to meet its full-year guidance of 520,000 square metres of new sales contracts and total gross cash collections of 50-55 billion roubles.

Its shares were down 0.7 percent at 0731 GMT, outperforming a 1.8 percent fall on the broader Moscow MICEX index.

Nine-month gross cash collections totalled 35.1 billion roubles, up 32 percent year-on-year, and new sales contracts to customers showed 29.9 percent growth to 343,000 square metres.

($1 = 31.012 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)