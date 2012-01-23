* Sees 2012 revenue up 19-29 pct
* Sees 2012 total gross cash collections at 62-67 bln
roubles
* FY 2011 revenue up 30 pct to 52.1 bln roubles
MOSCOW, Jan 23 PIK Group, one of
Russia's largest homebuilders, expects revenue to rise 19-29
percent this year, as the market continues to recovery.
"Q4 sales figures showed a 30 percent year-on-year increase,
reinforcing management's confidence that growth in PIK's segment
of the market is intact and based upon solid and sustainable
fundamentals," PIK said on Monday.
PIK, which specialises in construction of
affordable housing, said it sees total gross cash collections at
62-67 billion roubles ($1.98-$2.14 billion) this year, up from
52.1 billion roubles in 2011.
Revenue from apartment sales rose 49.5 percent in the whole
of 2011 to 35 billion roubles and by 40.2 percent in the fourth
quarter alone.
The company, 38 percent owned by billionaire Suleiman
Kerimov, also said it expects new sales to total
600,000-650,000 square metres this year.
Last year, it sold homes totalling 510,000 square metres,
slightly below a 520,000 target.
($1 = 31.3420 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Erica
Billingham)