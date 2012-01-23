* Sees 2012 revenue up 19-29 pct to 62-67 bln roubles

* FY 2011 revenue up 30 pct to 52.1 bln roubles

* Shares jump 14 percent (Releads, Adds share price move, analyst comment)

By John Bowker and Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Jan 23 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, said it expects revenue to rise by up to 29 percent this year after beating expectations for fourth-quarter growth and reporting a rise in house prices.

The Moscow-focused company said quarterly sales had increased 30 percent year-on-year and by 46 percent quarter-on- quarter, and said market fundamentals should lead to further solid growth.

The Russian real estate market is recovering from the 2008-2009 financial crisis, which hit demand and made access to credit more difficult, as well as a stalling of major projects caused by the sacking of Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov in 2010.

"Volume growth in Q4 and a rise in prices of around 7 percent show that demand is strong. So far there have not been any signs of a market downturn," said UBS analyst Kirill Tachennikov.

PIK's Moscow-traded stock was up 14 percent to 82.50 roubles by 1410 GMT, outperforming rivals LSR and Etalon and wiping out early year declines.

PIK, which specialises in the construction of affordable housing, said it sees revenue -- or total gross cash collections -- at between 62 billion roubles ($2 billion) and 67 billion this year, up from 52.1 billion in 2011.

In the fourth quarter cash collections were up 43 percent year on year, which translates to a 7 percent increase in average selling price, UBS said.

The company, 38 percent owned by potash billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, also said it expects new sales to total 600,000 to 650,000 square metres this year.

Last year, it sold homes totalling 510,000 square metres, slightly below a 520,000 target. ($1 = 31.3420 Russian roubles) (Reporting by John Bowker and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)