MOSCOW, March 15 Russian housebuilder PIK will restructure a 26 billion rouble ($879.57 million) loan from state lender Sberbank, three sources close to the deal said on Thursday, reducing the amount it will have to repay this year.

The company, part-owned by potash billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, will now repay just 1.8 billion roubles in 2012, down from a previously agreed 9.5 billion, the sources said. ($1 = 29.5600 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Olga Sichkar; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Katya Golubkova)