MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters)-Russia's largest housing developer PIK (PKGPq.L) said on Tuesday its property portfolio value grew 12.5 percent in the first half of 2011 on the back on continued market recovery.

The domestic real estate sector, hard hit during the crisis of 2008-09, has been on a recovery path as projects frozen during the downturn are completed and sold.

The value was up to $2.7 billion against $2.4 billion at the end of 2010, and to $5.5 per share from $4.9, the company said in a statement citing results of CB Richard Ellis audit.

PIK said market portfolio value per square metre increased by 18.5 percent to $269 "due to growing market values of underlying projects in Moscow metropolitan area." (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)