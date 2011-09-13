* Portfolio value rises to $2.7 bln from $2.4 bln at
end-2010
* Value per square metre increased by 18.5 percent to $269
MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters)-Russia's largest housing developer
PIK (PKGPq.L) said on Tuesday its property portfolio
value grew 12.5 percent in the first half of 2011 on the back on
continued market recovery.
The domestic real estate sector, hard hit during the crisis
of 2008-09, has been on a recovery path as projects frozen
during the downturn are completed and sold.
The value was up to $2.7 billion against $2.4 billion at the
end of 2010, and to $5.5 per share from $4.9, the company said
in a statement citing results of CB Richard Ellis audit.
PIK said market portfolio value per square metre increased
by 18.5 percent to $269 "due to growing market values of
underlying projects in Moscow metropolitan area."
(Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)