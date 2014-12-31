Dec 31 Pilab SA <PILP.WA >:

* Said on Tuesday that it completed a private subscription and allocation of ordinary bearer series G shares that was opened on Sept. 25

* 220,000 series G shares were allotted on Dec. 29 at 14 zlotys ($4) per share to seven investors

* There was no reduction Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.5207 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)