Nov 13 Pilab SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 223,467 zlotys versus 481,314 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 operating loss was 862,701 zlotys versus a loss of 293,651 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 net loss was 879,423 zlotys versus a loss of 294,211 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: