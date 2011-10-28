* Q3 adj loss $0.52/shr vs Wall St view of $0.43/shr loss
* Sales $1.89 bln top Street view for $1.81 bln
* Shares dip 3.2 pct in morning trade
Oct 28 Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp
PPC.N reported a deeper quarterly loss than Wall Street had
expected, hurt by higher feed costs and lower prices for
chicken parts, sending shares down more than 3 percent.
The company's net loss was $162.5 million, or 76 cents per
share, in the third quarter, compared with year-earlier net
earnings of $57.9 million, or 27 cents per share.
Excluding one-time charges of $52.7 million, the loss was
52 cents per share.
On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a loss of
43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose about 10 percent to $1.89 billion. Analysts had
expected $1.81 billion.
The company said market prices for boneless skinless breast
meat and wings were lower than a year earlier, while leg
quarter prices were up.
Due to higher market prices for corn and soybeans,
Pilgrim's Pride said its feed ingredient purchases were higher
than in the year-earlier period.
Pilgrim's Pride shares were down 17 cents, or 3.2 percent,
at $5.11 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)