July 27 Pilgrim's Pride Corp posted a
quarterly profit on Friday as it continued to reduce its debt,
and the poultry company said it saw industry challenges in the
second half of the year due to the volatility in the feed
ingredient market and tepid spending by consumers.
The worst drought in the U.S. Midwest grain belt in more
than 50 years sparked a monthlong grain price rally that saw
corn and soybean prices hitting record highs last week, raising
concern about global food prices. This week's
rain is only expected to benefit soybeans.
Pilgrim's, which runs chicken processing plants and sells
its products to retailers and foodservice distributors, said it
had earned $69.4 million, or 27 cents per share, during the
second quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $128.1
million, or 57 cents per share.
Sales rose 2.7 percent to $1.97 billion.
Net debt was reduced to $1.18 billion in the period. The
company said it had cut net debt by $248 million so far this
year.
Pilgrim's also said that David Bell, Harvard Business
School's George M. Moffett professor of agriculture and
business, had joined its board as of July 25.
