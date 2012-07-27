* Q2 EPS $0.27 vs analysts' view $0.28
* Sees volatility in feed ingredient market
* Sees tepid consumer spending
(Adds analyst expectations)
July 27 Chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp
on Friday posted a quarterly profit that fell just short
of analysts' estimates and said it expected volatility in the
feed ingredient market and tepid spending by consumers in the
second half of the year.
The worst drought in the U.S. Midwest grain belt in more
than 50 years sparked a month-long grain price rally that saw
corn and soybean prices hitting record highs last week, raising
concern about global food prices. This week's rain is only
expected to benefit soybeans.
Chief Executive Bill Lovette said his company, which runs
chicken processing plants and sells its products to retailers
and food-service distributors, would focus on what it can
control.
Pilgrim's, which is majority owned by Brazilian meat
producer JBS SA, has been trying to cut expenses to
counter higher costs for corn and soybeans.
Pilgrim's said it had earned $69.4 million, or 27 cents per
share, during the second quarter; that compared with a
year-earlier loss of $128.1 million, or 57 cents per share.
Sales rose 2.7 percent to $1.97 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 28 cents
per share on $2.04 billion in sales, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net debt was reduced to $1.18 billion in the period. The
company said it had cut net debt by $248 million so far this
year.
Pilgrim's also said that David Bell, Harvard Business
School's George M. Moffett professor of agriculture and
business, had joined its board as of July 25.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Steve Orlofsky)