May 19 Pilot Corp :

* Says its former top shareholer DAIWA CM SINGAPORE LTD  NOMINEE KO HONG MYONG has passed away and holds no voting rights in the co down from 18.6 percent (8,710,600 shares)

* Says change occurred on May 15

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/e3WQQH

